Arjun Sarja’s Blast has successfully completed one month in theatres. The Tamil action thriller is the 5th success of Kollywood in 2026. It has gained the super hit, earning over 190% profits. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, and other details!
How much has Blast earned in India?
According to estimates, Blast earned 8 lakh on day 31 at the Indian box office. It saw a 55.55% drop compared to the 18 lakh collected on the 5th Friday. This is expected, considering the reduced screen count, after four weeks of an excellent run.
The total net collection in India stands at 52.71 crore net after 31 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 62.19 crore. It will conclude its box office journey as the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, behind Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore).
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):
- Week 1 (8 days): 25.78 crore
- Week 2: 14.66 crore
- Week 3: 9.51 crore
- Week 4: 2.50 crore
- Day 30: 18 lakh
- Day 31: 8 lakh
Total: 52.71 crore
It’s a super-hit!
Made on a budget of 18 crore, Blast has registered returns of 34.71 crore from India alone. The profit percentage converts to 192.83%. It is the 5th super-hit in Kollywood in 2026 after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, Thaai Kizhavi, and Youth.
Blast Box Office Day 31 Summary
- Budget: 18 crore
- India net: 52.71 crore
- ROI: 34.71 crore
- ROI%: 192.83%
- India gross: 62.19 crore
- Overseas gross: 14.40 crore
- Worldwide gross: 76.59 crore
- Verdict: Super-Hit
More about the Tamil action thriller
The ensemble cast also features Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, and Pawan. It was released in theatres worldwide on 28 May 2026.
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