Blast Box Office Day 31 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Arjun Sarja’s Blast has successfully completed one month in theatres. The Tamil action thriller is the 5th success of Kollywood in 2026. It has gained the super hit, earning over 190% profits. Scroll below for a detailed report on budget, collection, and other details!

How much has Blast earned in India?

According to estimates, Blast earned 8 lakh on day 31 at the Indian box office. It saw a 55.55% drop compared to the 18 lakh collected on the 5th Friday. This is expected, considering the reduced screen count, after four weeks of an excellent run.

The total net collection in India stands at 52.71 crore net after 31 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 62.19 crore. It will conclude its box office journey as the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, behind Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1 (8 days): 25.78 crore

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Week 3: 9.51 crore

Week 4: 2.50 crore

Day 30: 18 lakh

Day 31: 8 lakh

Total: 52.71 crore

It’s a super-hit!

Made on a budget of 18 crore, Blast has registered returns of 34.71 crore from India alone. The profit percentage converts to 192.83%. It is the 5th super-hit in Kollywood in 2026 after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, Thaai Kizhavi, and Youth.

Blast Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 52.71 crore

ROI: 34.71 crore

ROI%: 192.83%

India gross: 62.19 crore

Overseas gross: 14.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 76.59 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

More about the Tamil action thriller

The ensemble cast also features Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, and Pawan. It was released in theatres worldwide on 28 May 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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