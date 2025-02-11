In a recent interview, Park Bo-Young talked about her dating rumors with actor-director Kim Hee-Won.

Popular South Korean actress Park Bo-Young allegedly got involved in a dating rumor with actor-director Kim Hee-Won five years ago. The7is had affected not only their friendship but all their extended working profile. In 2020, an online Korean community spotted them together enjoying some time at a cafe, which fueled the dating speculations more.

The situation worsened, so the cafe owner had to step up to clarify the rumors. In an interview with a media outlet, the owner accepted his mistake and explained that he circulated the CCTV image to show off a little and shared those pictures without the celebs’ consent. He had further expressed his guilt and regret. In a recent conversation on ‘Fairy Jaehyung’s YouTube channel, Bo-Young talked about it after firmly denying those speculations back then.

Park Bo-Young recently featured in the horror drama Light Shop, which marks actor Kim Hee-Won’s directorial debut. When asked about her involvement with the actor-director, the actress said, “I was already very close to senior Kim Hee-won. We were so close that there were even dating rumors about us.” Expressing her disappointment, she added, “He kept saying, ‘I feel so guilty,’ and avoided reaching out. I told him, ‘Do you think our friendship would break over something like this? That makes me really upset’”.

Further explaining how she got her part in Light Shop, Park Bo-Young continued, “Since people already knew we were close, I told him to act naturally again. That day, we met and had a lot of food and drinks together. As I was about to leave, he handed me a book and said, ‘This is something I’ll be working on. Just take a look casually. I’ll be directing it, so no pressure.’ But from that moment, I felt a huge sense of pressure. I wondered if he meant that I should accept it. But I’ve always been a huge fan of writer Kang Full, and I read ‘Light Shop’ from the moment it was serialized, so I agreed to do it.”

In Light Shop, Park Bo-Young plays a nurse, Young-Ji, who has an unusual connection with her patients. The drama is based on a famous webtoon by Kang Full that tells the story of mysterious customers who come to the Light Shop that brightens a dark alley and hides deep secrets. The series has garnered a lot of attention from professional critics and audiences. If you haven’t watched it yet, stream it on Disney+.

On the other hand, Park Bo-Young is now gearing up for her upcoming drama, Melo Movie, in which she will be seen alongside Choi Woo-Shik. Her fans are super excited to see a new pair on screen. The drama will be available to stream on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

