Kim Soo-Hyun is getting entangled in back-to-back controversies. After his name got embroiled in a major controversy for allegedly dating late actress Kim Sae-Ron while she was a minor, reports are suggesting that he failed to pay the legal fees for his defamation lawsuit against the bereaved family and the YouTuber who leads the Garosero.

Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has spoken out about the ongoing speculations and denied all claims that the actor did not pay the legal fees. The defamation lawsuit involves 12 billion KRW in damages for publicizing private matters about the actor. But now, the focus has shifted to rumors about Kim Soo-Hyun’s failed payment.

On April 17, 2025, News1 (via AllKpop) reported that Kim Soo-Hyun has been ordered by the court to correct the amount in the lawsuit and pay the litigation fee. Kim Soo-Hyun’s side claimed that they had filed a lawsuit for 12 billion KRW (which is 8 million USD) against the late actress’s family and Kim Se-Ui, head of Garo Sero Research Institute. However, the submitted lawsuit mentioned that they filed the suit for 11 billion KRW.

After the mishap, the 14th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court ordered Kim Soo-Hyun’s side to correct the amount and requested that the legal fees be paid based on 12 billion and not 11 billion KRW within the time limit. The actor’s litigation fee and court service charges are estimated at 38 million KRW ($27K USD), for those who don’t know. According to many news reports, including News1, Kim Soo-Hyun has yet to pay the fine and even asked for an extension of the deadline to pay the amount.

If the Queen of Tears actor fails to submit the litigation fee and court service charges, the procedure will never begin, and the lawsuit will be dismissed. Industry insiders and people have started to believe that Kim Soo-Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, are going through financial troubles. The It’s Okay Not to Be Okay actor lost 20+ commercial endorsements, resulting in a penalty fine of more than 22 billion KRW. On the other hand, his Disney+ drama has also been canceled. If Soo-Hyun cannot pay the amount to the court, his suit will not move on to its hearing stage, and if not paid within time, it will be dismissed.

When these reports were surfacing everywhere, GOLD MEDALIST stated, “We are currently checking on the matter.” Now, in an updated official statement, as reported by Allkpop, the agency said, “The news that we did not pay the litigation fees and court service charges is false. All litigation fees and court service charges have been paid. The requested extension merely involved a change in address.”

