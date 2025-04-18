Lee Jung-Hyun, over the years of her career, gained a lot of appreciation for her roles, like in the film Train to Busan presents Peninsula. She has also worked on other projects, including Parasyte: The Grey. She is friends with many Korean stars, including Son Ye-Jin, Gong Hyo-Jin, and Lee Min-Jung. She not only excelled in the acting industry but also made a mark in the musical world with her dynamic presence. She is often called the ‘Lady Gaga of Korea’.

Now, even though she is enjoying a blissful married life with a surgeon, Yoo Jung-Park, who is three years younger than her, Jung-Hyun faced quite a painful heartbreak in her past relationship. In one conversation, she opened up about her past and shared how her love life has not always been beautiful and peaceful.

When Lee Jung-Hyun appeared on KBS2 TV’s show, Champagne, in 2009, she talked about one of her past relationships that ended traumatically for her. She candidly confessed how her boyfriend left her for a gay male celebrity and said, “I once dated a male celebrity. But in the end, a gay male celebrity stole him from me.” She further added, “I was shocked when I saw the two of them hugging and kissing passionately,” as per Kbizoom.

Lee Jung-Hyun then continued to explain how this whole incident scarred her and left her devastated emotionally. So much so that she “couldn’t function normally for a while and fell into emotional turmoil”. She shared how her life paused after that, and the actress admitted how she lived like a ghost for a long time. The Train to Busan star said, “It was a huge shock that I couldn’t cope with at such a young age. For a long time after we broke up, I lived like a ghost. I swore to myself that I’d never see either of them again. And to this day, I’ve never once run into them—not even by accident”.

When she talked about this incident, Lee Jung-Hyun maintained the private information of her ex-boyfriend and the gay male celebrity and chose not to delve more into their identities to respect their individual privacy. But, she shared that both of them are still very active in the entertainment industry and that her ex-boyfriend still hasn’t disclosed his sexual orientation in public.

Well, it’s definitely a sad and quite painful incident to go through. Only the person who is involved can feel the pain. But now that the actress has found her happiness in her husband is the greatest part so far.

Did you know this about Lee Jung-Hyun and that she is best friends with Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-Jin?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Coachella 2025: Lisa, Jennie & ENHYPEN To Light Up Weekend 2 – Full Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News