Korean cinema has never been just about love stories and dreamy K-dramas; it also packs a serious punch when it comes to action. After keeping fans waiting for years, the much-talked-about South Korean action-drama The Hot Blooded is finally heading to Indian OTT screens. Reports suggest that this high-voltage, mass actioner will soon be available for streaming in India. Read on for more details.

When & Where To Watch The Hot Blooded In India?

According to recent reports from OTTplay, The Hot Blooded will officially be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play from April 18, 2025. Directed by Shin Myung, this action-packed drama stars Seo Beom-Sik, Choi Ji-Heon, and Lee Jung-Hyun in lead roles. Additionally, Jeong Seong-Ho and Lee Da-Hae appear in supporting roles.

The one-hour, 31-minute thriller promises a wild ride packed with high-octane taekwondo sequences, extreme violence, sharp dialogue, and edge-of-the-seat drama. This one should top your watchlist if you’re a fan of martial arts-heavy plot and emotional depth.

More About The Hot Blooded

This story of The Hot Blooded is about the friendship, ambition, and complex twists that life throws along the way. It follows three close friends- Hoon, Seong, and Taeyeon-who share the dream of representing South Korea’s national taekwondo team. Their lives are driven by passion with training, high kicks, and dreams of national pride.

But dreams don’t always come easy. As life takes over, ambitions fade, routines settle, and the trio begins to accept the ordinary. When life seems predictable, an unexpected event shakes their world, thrusting them into an intense situation that could change their lives forever.

So whether you’re in it for the action, the emotional rollercoaster, or the sheer love of K-drama storytelling — The Hot Blooded promises to leave you hooked. The film will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play starting April 18, 2025.

