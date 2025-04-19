Ever since Kim Soo-Hyun was accused of grooming and harassing the late Kim Sae-Ron, his career has seen a massive downfall. After the Bloodhounds actress committed suicide, her family members claimed that Soo-Hyun had dated her when she was a minor and even tried to extort money from her, which led to her death. Following these accusations and allegations, the Queen of Tears actor has been facing hatred. He is going through a lot, from brands terminating their contracts to his drama getting canceled.

Among luxury brands, Prada was one of those that also ended its term with Soo-Hyun. Just months after appointing him as their brand ambassador in December 2024, the luxury fashion brand terminated him on March 14, 2025. Within a month, they have announced their new brand ambassador, sparking a new discussion online.

A month after ending Kim Soo-Hyun’s contract, on April 17, 2025, Prada revealed its new brand ambassador. The prospect of the new face stirred up the internet, and it is Gawon (Lee Gawon), known from her rookie K-pop band MEOVV. Before becoming the face of Prada, Gawon had already garnered appreciation after walking at Milan Fashion Week in February 2025 at Prada’s Fall/Winter show. She grabbed many people’s attention, and with her charismatic presence and striking features, Gawon earned a lot of applause as a confident runway debutant at 19 years old. (via Pinkvilla)

Prada is pleased to announce Gawon, South Korean singer and member of the K-pop group MEOVV, as Prada’s brand ambassador.#Prada pic.twitter.com/ZlDeDtoaTR — PRADA (@Prada) April 17, 2025

However, as soon as Prada announced the Korean-American idol as their brand ambassador, people started to talk about the ‘Prada-curse’, given the timing of the whole situation. For those who don’t know, there’s an infamous theory about luxury brands: whoever an Asian celebrity has become their face has gone through huge turmoil in their career or got entangled in major controversies. And hinting at Kim Soo-Hyun’s incident, netizens have started to find proof of whether this theory is actually turning out to be true or not.

To prove the point, many Asian celebrities have been affected by this “curse”, including Zheng Shuang, Kris Wu, Li Yifeng, Irene (Red Velvet), Kai Ko, Chanyeol (EXO), and Cai Xukun. Now, the concerned netizens are thinking about Gawon’s future as they worry about how her life at Prada will pan out and whether she will be able to rise with flying colors and break the pattern that has so far been happening.

For the unversed, Lee Gawon was a trainee under the label YG Entertainment. She excelled in music and was widely appreciated for her modelling. She is currently a member of MEOVV under THE BLACK LABEL. At a very young age, the idol has been able to rule both K-pop music and fashion.

Will Gawon be able to begin a drama-free era for Prada? What do you think?

