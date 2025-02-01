Sometimes, the off-the-screen stories of Bollywood become as exciting as what fans see in the theatres. Now, in a story that seems straight out of a movie, Monalisa Bhosle, a 16-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, has secured a lead role in the upcoming Bollywood film The Diary of Manipur.

Monalisa, who went viral during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela for her captivating looks, will star opposite Amit Rao, the brother of acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for his previous work on The Diary of West Bengal.

Monalisa Bhosle to star opposite Rajkumar Rao’s brother in The Diary of Manipur

Monalisa’s life has been far from glamorous. She has spent years selling flowers and rudraksha garlands at Kila Ghat near the Narmada River in Maheshwar, Khargone district. However, fate had other plans for her. Her life took a drastic turn when a content creator filmed her at the Mahakumbh, and the internet quickly became enamored with her striking features and innocent charm.

While she enjoyed overnight fame, her sudden popularity also brought unwanted attention. Unfortunately, harassment and exploitation concerns forced her family to leave Prayagraj. Despite these setbacks, Monalisa’s story has now taken a positive turn with her foray into the film industry. As revealed by the filmmaker Sanoj Mishra on his Instagram account, the director has cast Bhosle for the leading role in his upcoming film.

Upon meeting her family, he decided to cast her in his upcoming project. Talking about his decision, Mishra said “I was impressed with her innocence, simplicity, and natural looks but what followed was horrible and so disturbing. So, I searched for her and met her parents and family members about the film and all aspects.” He also revealed that the makers have started her acting workshops and will soon shift her to Mumbai.

Speaking to HT City, Mishra also revealed the timeline of his movie. “We are starting the film in London with Amit Rao for a week and from April the film will be shot from start-to-end in Manipur. We are starting the film in London with Amit Rao for a week and from April the film will be shot from start-to-end in Manipur as it’s a story of love and violence. After training, she will be joining the cast as the leading lady,” Sanoj Mishra revealed.

