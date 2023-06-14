‘Business Proposal’ Fame Kim Sejeong Slams Rumours Claiming She Visited Japan With Co-Star Ahn Hyo-Seop, Reveals Who Actually Accompanied Her

After the 2022 K-drama Business Proposal came out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, fans demanded for only one thing, for its leads to start dating. The show saw Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong in the lead roles, playing a romantic couple. While the two have often denied a romantic relationship in their real lives, fans recently thought the duo went on a trip to Japan, Slamming all the rumours, Sejeong recently clarified she did not go on a trip with her co-star but someone else.

The 2022 romantic drama revolved around a girl named Ha-ri, who agrees to go on a blind date in disguise as her friend to scare away Kang Tae-moo. However, it turns out Tae-moo is the CEO of her company. As a result, she has to live two separate lives as Tae-moo makes a proposal.

Ever since the show attracted a large number of viewers, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong’s onscreen chemistry became the talk of the town. Moreover, the two remained close offscreen and often praised each other via social media. Soon fans began wondering if the two are a thing and are hiding their romance.

Kim Sejeong recently treated her 10 million Instagram followers with some snaps from her trip to Japan with the caption, I came out shaky tho It was fun!” After some time, Ahn Hyo-seop also shared a carousel of pictures which he quickly deleted and reshared with fewer slides. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Travelling and back to Korea.” This gesture of the 28-year-old South Korean star left fans wondering if wanted to hide that he was travelling with his co-star and alleged love interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김세정 (@clean_0828)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 (@imhyoseop)

As the rumours hit several social media platforms, Kim Sejeong recently held a Weverse live to address the speculations. Clarifying the air, the 26-year-old said, “There’s a rumour that Hyo Seop oppa and I went to Japan together? Why would I go to Japan with oppa.?” She continued, “Hold up hold up. To be accurate, I went with my friend, my best friend and my older brother. Beep beep.” For the unversed, Oppa is a Korean word used to address an older man/brother in a friendly tone.

