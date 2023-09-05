When Gong Yoo Said He Loves When He Sweats: From His 'Obsession' With Dip Machine, Bench Presses To Athletic Diet Chart, Here's All You Need To Know About The Train To Busan Actor's Secret To Awesome Physique!

Gong Yoo enjoys a massive fan following not only because of his acting capabilities but also for his gorgeous looks. His intense and expressive eyes, flawless skin and features are what attract the most. The icon has been appointed as the ambassador of a number of brands, including Tom Ford Beauty and Chanel, Korea. Gong Yoo’s handsome appearance is complemented by his magnetic charm and charming smile, making him the heartthrob in the entertainment industry.

But do you know what goes behind that envious physique? If not, scroll down to read about the K-drama actor’s rigorous workout and diet routine.

The 44-year-old actor has opened up about his workout regime and diet on several occasions. He had also appeared in several interviews with his personal trainer. Gong Yoo’s regime includes chest presses, bench presses (both incline and decline), and the dip machine.

According to Apple Daily Hong Kong, Gong Yoo’s trainer has revealed that the Goblin actor hits the gym for at least two-and-a-half to three hours and diligently follows this routine everyday. The trainer had also jokingly said that he is closer to Gong Yoo than even his mother. Talking about Gong Yoo’s regime, the trainer explained that the actor prefers to focus on full body workout, rather than targeting only muscle groups, to get a balanced shape.

In an interview with GQ, the Korean actor had shared that he never misses his exercise routine even if he is drop dead tired and revealed that he is also extremely slightly obsessed with exercising as he loves “the feeling of being refreshed when he sweats”. In case the actor has to prepare for a show, Gong Yoo even hits the gym for a workout twice a day.

Coming to the diet routine, Gong Yoo is extremely careful, almost like an athlete. He prefers to have healthy food such as chicken breast, sweet potatoes, and vegetables, instead of junk food. Sometimes, the actor also indulges into cooking, but that too in very little oil. For fans who are wondering if he has a cheat day, yes, he does have one but that too he checks in with his trainer first. If at all, he gets a green signal from his trainer, Gong Yoo restricts himself upto a level, especially his beer consumption to 500ml.

