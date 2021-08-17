Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is enjoying a successful run even after 13 years. Starring Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta amongst others, TMKOC is all about comedy and togetherness. And we talk about the team; one cannot miss out on Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She might be missing from the screens, but reminiscing some of the unknown facts that we know about her.

As most know, Disha left Taarak Mehta back in 2017 for a maternity break. Fans kept waiting for months but the actress did not return. There have been multiple negotiations with the makers but nothing really worked out. Recently, reports were rife that the actress is entering Bigg Boss 15, but there’s been no confirmation to that as well.

Advertisement

Disha Vakani may be away from the Television screens since a while now, but it seems she doesn’t need that money! The actress reportedly owns a massive apartment in Mumbai, and a lavish one in Ahmedabad as well. But can you guess its worth?

As per rumours, Disha Vakani owns a 3BHK flat in Mumbai. The spacious place is worth a whopping 1 crore. That’s some head-spinning sum, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi is time and again flooded with the questions about Disha’s return.

Asit Kumarr Modi recently broke his silence and told TOI, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya.”

But as per our sources, Disha Vakani has permanently quit the show last time itself, when the negotiations didn’t work out.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Is Upset As Bigg Boss OTT Makers Invite SidNaaz But Not Her: “Mai Aapki Pehli Patni Hoon”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube