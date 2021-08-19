Advertisement

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Kapil Sharma since him winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. From being a record-holder in winning the number of seasons to ruling the television scenario with The Kapil Sharma Show & dodging controversies, his career graph is a case study.

Those who have been following him since the start know his love for singing songs. But, did you know that he has also auditioned for a singing reality show? Yes, he has done it and got rejected from the show, but now he owns a standalone show on the same channel.

Advertisement

Those who have joined the dots, yes, we’re talking about Indian Idol, and Kapil Sharma once tried to test his luck. Unfortunately, he didn’t even reach till the round where you’ve to face the judges.

In a Firstpost report, Kapil Sharma had opened up about the same and said, “Even I have auditioned for Indian Idol. I thought I would straight away sing in front of the judges (celebrity judges), but that stage comes much later. In the beginning, you need to perform in front of some unknown people.”

He also added, “They select and the chosen ones are sent to audition in front of judges. It’s quite a difficult task to reach that stage.”

Isn’t this a beautiful irony of how Kapil Sharma now owns one of the most successful shows in the television industry after getting rejected by a reality show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shubhangi Atre Turns Bride For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Next Track

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube