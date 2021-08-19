Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning to the Television after a long wait. As fans of the show are excited about the new season which is all set to premiere this weekend, the makers have dropped a promo on social media. The guest is none other than Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his film Bell Bottom.

The network a while ago dropped the promo of the premiere episode of the popular show. In the video stars of the film Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Khiladi Kumar are seen interacting with the host Kapil Sharma and other comedians.

Interestingly, at one point, Bharti Singh is seen asking Akshay Kumar, “The show has started and Akshay paji is here. I have a doubt. Is this Salman Khan’s production or Akshay Kumar’s? Only the owner comes around so often to check if the work is going well.” For the unversed, Salman Khan is one of the producers on the show. He was also the first guest when the show was relaunched in 2018.

Akki is also seen poking fun at Kapil Sharma saying that he has been running his show for a long time. The host comedian then made fun of the star that he wants to do everything–rescue people in Bell Bottom, fly to Mars in Mission Mangal and even interview the Prime Minister.

Akshay Kumar then responds by saying that he wants to work as much as possible so he can come to the show. He said, “Mujhe baar baar aake teri besati karni hai (I want to keep visiting the show to insult you).” However, Kapil left Akshay in splits when he said, “Theek hai, thodi bahut besati se cheque ban raha hai toh kya jaata hai? (That’s okay, if a little insult is going to give me a paycheque then there’s not much to lose).”

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with a new season with regulars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Bharti Singh. Sumona Chakravarti, who was previously missing from the promos, was also seen in the new promo.

