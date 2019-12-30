Bigg Boss: Salman Khan Cries After Watching The Special Video Of His 10-Year Journey On The Show!

Salman Khan became the soul and face of Bigg Boss since he started hosting the reality show from the fourth season. In 2011, the superstar hosted the show for the first time and post that, there’s no stopping.

No one can imagine the show without him. The way he hosts and makes us laugh, takes the class of the contestants when they go wrong in the house and handles the whole drama, no one could do it better than Salman Khan.

As Salman Khan completes 10 years as the host of Bigg Boss, the makers shared a special video for him. While watching the video, the Bhai of Bollywood gets emotional and teary-eyed. It’s very rare to see this side of the Kick actor but this proves how special the show is for him.

Colors TV shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it, “10 saal ka safar poora karne par #BiggBoss ne diya @BeingSalmanKhan ko ek Bigg surprise! Dekhiye unka yeh emotional side aaj raat 9 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @daburamlaindia @bharat.pe #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar #BB13 #SalmanKhan”.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, talking about the current season, Bigg Boss 13, the show is on the top of the TRP charts and is one of the most successful seasons so far. It has given the audience enough drama and entertainment.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s recent release Dabangg 3 is a hit. The actor is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Do you like Salman as the host of Bigg Boss? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

