Shah Rukh Khan Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK As They Run Out Of Patience To Know His Next Project

Shah Rukh Khan is making everyone wait for his next film. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which released in 2018 and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t work well at the box office and also failed to impress the audience.

Zero was a very special film for SRK and hence, its failure affected him a lot. Since then, he has been on a year-long break from films. On his birthday this year, everyone expected some announcements. But at an event organised for his fans on his birthday, he said that he will make an announcement after 2-3 months.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan fans are running out of patience and can’t wait anymore to know what is his next films. A lot of fans took to their Twitter pages and started trending #WeWantAnnouncementSRK. One of the fans wrote, “#WeWantAnnouncementSRK @iamsrk, if you do not announce on January 1, I will cut my penis #ShahRukhKhan”.

Another fan wrote, “@iamsrk

Bhai I have Named my Shop and Company after you .

The company is waiting for it’s Opening Ceremony . I will only do it after you announce your next film.

Please Bhai Make it soon 🙏🏻

Request from a Fan who has been worshipping you since 16 years.

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK”.

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK@iamsrk , if you do not announce on January 1, I will cut my penis#ShahRukhKhan — SRKian ❁ (@SRKmania_) December 28, 2019

SRK in china interview – i will announce film after 2-3 months SRK on TED interview i will announce after 2-3 months SRK with rajeev masand interview – i will announce in 2-3 months SRK on Birthday – i will announce in 2-3 months#WeWantAnnouncementSrk — SRks Worrior 2.0 (@SRKhatersKiMaro) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Rajkumar Hirani and the film will hit the screens in 2021.

Wait, let’s wait when will King Khan make his fans happy again with an announcement of his next project!

