Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Pooja Hegde Shakes A Leg With Allu Arjun In A BTS Video Of The Song Butta Bomma

Pooja Hegde is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The actress recently took to her Twitter handle to share a small glimpse of BTS video of Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The actress along with the BTS Video of Butta Bomma tweeted: “Here’s a special sneak peek of #buttabomma for you’ll…shhhh…don’t tell anyone “

Talking about the BTS, in the 11-second video one gets to see Pooja shaking to her leg with Allu Arjun to the tunes of Butta Bomma.

Talking about Butta Bomma, the romantic dance track was released by the makers on Christmas eve. So far the song has garnered over 5 Million views with close to 200 K upvotes on Youtube.

The song is been crooned by Bollywood singing sensation Armaan Malik. The music for the song is been composed by Thaman S. The catchy lyrics for the romantic track has been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, so far the songs, teasers, and posters from the Allu Arjun starrer has been well received by the audience.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has Bollywood diva Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj along with others in pivotal roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is been helmed Trivikram Srinivas and is bankrolled by Geetha Arts.

The Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

