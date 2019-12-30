Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Pose For A Starry Pic Together In Switzerland

A lot of celebrities are enjoying in different exotic vacations to welcome 2020. Varun Dhawan is enjoying the Switzerland snow with his ladylove Natasha Dalal. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying a romantic getaway at the same place.

When many people holiday at the same place, they are bound to bump into each other. On Saturday, Varun bumped into Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Well, yesterday, the actor and his girlfriend met Virat and Anushka who were also having a good time amid the snowclad region.

We all know Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are good friends and the duo has also worked together in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India (2018). So when Virushka met Varun and Natasha, they posed together for a starry selfie. She captioned the pic, “Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88”.

Varun also shared the same pic and wrote, “☃️mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma”.

Check out the pic below:

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D. He stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the film. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The actress is yet to announce her next project and everyone is excited to know what it will be.

