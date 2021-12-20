The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) has named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama ‘Drive My Car’ as the best film of the year, with Jane Campion‘s ‘The Power of the Dog’ taking the runner-up slot.

LAFCA announced its list of best achievements in film in 2021 through its Twitter account. In the best director category, LAFCA flipped the ranking, placing Campion ahead of Hamaguchi, who was voted the runner-up, reports ‘Variety’.

With its best film win, ‘Drive My Car’ has become one of 14 films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee for the Oscars.

Other big winners included Simon Rex in ‘Red Rocket’ for best actor, Penélope Cruz in ‘Parallel Mothers’ for best actress and Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story’ for best-supporting actress.

The honour of being the best-supporting actor was shared by Vincent Lindon for ‘Titane’ and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee for ‘The Power of the Dog’, who recently also won the same title at the 2021 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Mel Brooks received LAFCA’s 2021 career achievement award. This year’s winners will be honoured alongside Brooks at a ceremony in 2022.

Last year, LAFCA named director Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ best picture, according to ‘Variety’. Chloe Zhao won the best director for ‘Nomadland’, which went on to earn her two Academy Awards, for best director and best picture.

