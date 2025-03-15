John Abraham arrived this Holi with the political thriller, The Diplomat. Shivam Nair’s directorial could not match his star power but opened better than predictions at the box office. It has witnessed a slight growth on Saturday. Check out the early trends of day 2.

There is limited but daunting competition at the box office. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is still the number one choice of audience. But the good sign is John Abraham’s film is finding its niche and the footfalls have been decent so far.

On day 2, The Diplomat made estimated earnings of 4.60-5.10 crores at the box office. It clocked an improvement of 14-26% compared to 4.03 crores garnered on the opening day. The two-day total at the Indian box office now comes to 8.63-9.13 crores.

The Diplomat vs Game Changer (Hindi)

Earlier this year, Ram Charan came up with his political thriller, Game Changer. It was expected to mint massive moolah at the box office but turned out to be a dud.

In Hindi, Game Changer opened at 8.64 crores, followed by 8.43 crores on the second day. The first two-day total landed at 17.07 crores.

In comparison, The Diplomat is almost 47% lower. The word-of-mouth has been positive, and the film is gradually growing. Ram Charan starrer crashed at the box office after its first weekend, but hopefully, John Abraham’s film will be slow but steady and successful in its theatrical run.

Surpasses the lifetime total of Loveyapa and 2 others!

Bollywood has witnessed more failures than successes in 2025 so far. The Diplomat has made a fair start and surpassed the lifetime collections of Loveyapa (7.69 crores) and Azaad (7.61 crores) already. The next target is Mere Husband Ki Biwi (11.60 crores*), Crazxy (13.09 crores*) and Badass Ravikumar (13.78 crores).

