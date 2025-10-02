Following its theatrical release on September 12, 2025, Francis Lawrence’s dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences, boasting an 88% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the box office front, the film has earned $29.6 million in North America and an additional $9.7 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $39.3 million.

As it nears the $50 million mark at the global box office, The Long Walk is also closing in on a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025, per Box Office Mojo, needing less than $1 million to reach the milestone. After outgrossing several 2025 releases, including Companion, Novocaine, Warfare, and Together, the Stephen King adaptation has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of the 89% Rotten Tomatoes rated 2025 horror film Bring Her Back. Read on to see how the two films compare at the worldwide box office.

The Long Walk vs. Bring Her Back – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $29.6 million

International: $9.7 million

Worldwide: $39.3 million

Bring Her Back – Box Office Summary

North America: $19.3 million

International: $19.9 million

Worldwide: $39.2 million

As the figures show, The Long Walk has already surpassed the global earnings of the critically acclaimed horror film Bring Her Back by approximately $82,000, and this gap is expected to further widen in the coming weeks.

The Long Walk’s Next 2025 Box Office Target

With a current global total of $39.3 million, The Long Walk is poised to surpass Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, in worldwide earnings. The Nobody sequel has earned approximately $39.4 million globally, and the dystopian thriller needs just around $116,000 more to enter the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025.

More About The Long Walk

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among other cast members.

The Long Walk – Official Trailer

