Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance centers on Elisabeth Sparke, played by Demi Moore, a once-beloved movie star who was cut from her TV show after turning 50. In her desperation, Elisabeth takes a risky plunge into an experimental injectable drug that promises to rejuvenate her at the cellular level. This injection turns her into a younger, perfect version of herself named Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. But things turn eerie when Sue starts to show off her unexpected side.

While The Substance garnered rave reviews and a Certified Fresh score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is a perfect blend of horror and thrill, especially this Halloween.

The Substance Streaming Release Date

The Substance’s official X account has confirmed that the movie will officially stream on MUBI on Halloween, October 31.

Soon, you can try THE SUBSTANCE in your very own home. Streaming exclusively on @mubi October 31. pic.twitter.com/8Gs7yCCvrG — The Substance (@TryTheSubstance) October 24, 2024

With Halloween coming, The Substance can succeed more on MUBI in a way it could not in theaters. With a production budget of $17.5 million, the movie grossed $34.2 million at the box office, which needed more to break even. But on streamers, the film is expected to earn more.

What Substance Is Really About?

The Substance explores misogyny, ageism, and the pursuit of youth with Moore’s character, Elisabeth, undergoing an experimental transformation to regain her youth. Though the serum creates a younger self, Sue, whom society values more highlight, the plot ultimately questions the consequences of this relentless pursuit of youth. Key to the narrative is the male gaze portrayed by Quaid’s character, Harvey, whose demands intensify Elisabeth’s obsession with perfection. Moreover, the film critiques societal expectations, revealing that these pressures fuel Elisabeth’s battle with herself. Reflecting on the misogyny in the movie, Moore told The Guardian, “We can be violent to ourselves.”

