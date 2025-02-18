Every new day is a rise and shine for Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava. Ahead of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the historical action film is roaring loud in advance booking. Check out what the latest trends suggest for day 5 at the Indian box office.

Laxman Utekar‘s directorial held itself very well on the first Monday. The early predictions suggested the collections would stay within the 20 crore mark. However, the Valentine’s Day release raked in a whopping 24.10 crores, witnessing only a 27% dip from its opening day of 33.10 crores.

Gearing up for a terrific Tuesday!

After clocking the highest first Monday of 2025, the streak of success will continue today. As per the latest advance booking update, Chhaava has already sold 1.44 lakh tickets at the top national chains. It has witnessed a growth of 26% compared to 1.14 lakh ticket sales on Monday.

At PVR Inox, Chhaava has sold 72.9K tickets, contributing to 64% of the total footfalls. It has registered footfalls of 22.8K at Cinepolis. Apart from the national chains, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has sold 13.3K tickets in Miraj Cinemas, 13.6K in MovieMax, and 7.1K tickets in Rajhans Cinemas. The historical action drama has also registered sales of 5.2K in Movietime Cinemas and 10K in MovieMax.

25 crore+ loading

After garnering 24.1 crores on day 4, the box office collections will further rise today. Chhaava is likely to go beyond 25 crores today, and the sky is the upper limit for this Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer.

In order to enter the top 10 highest first Tuesdays of Bollywood, it must earn more than 24.86 crores, which was earned by Krissh 3, at the 10th position.

