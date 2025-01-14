Fubar, the spy thriller series received a good response from the audience when it first released in May 2023. The success led to its renewal and now the second season of the show is slated for release soon.

Only a month after its release, Fubar was officially renewed for a second season. The action comedy series had eight episodes and the audience enjoyed seeing Arnold in another badass role. Here’s what we know about the upcoming second season of Fubar including cast and filming details.

FUBAR Season 2: Returning & New Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back as Luke Brunner. Fubar was his first television series and The Terminator superstar has returned for the second edition of the series. Monica Barbaro plays Luke’s daughter Emma Brunner and the Top Gun: Maverick star will also be back for the second season.

Other returning faces include Travis Van Winkle as Aldon, Fortune Feimster as Roo, Milan Carter as Barry, Aparna Brielle as Tina, Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter, Scott Thompson as Dr. Pfeffer, and Andy Buckley as Donnie. There is also a new addition to the cast list.

Carrie-Ann Moss will be featured in season 2 as Greta Nelso, a former spy who has a history with Luke. Fans are excited to see what the makers have cooked up for season 2 and how the dynamics of the show as well as the characters will change in the upcoming edition of the action drama thriller.

FUBAR Season 2: Production & Filming

Production on season two of Fubar began in May 2024 and the edition was filmed in Antwerp, Belgium, and Toronto. Nick Santora, the creator of the hit show teased the next season and called it bananas. “We’re coming up with some real fun surprises for Fubar fans in Season 2, for sure,” he promised.

FUBAR Season 2: What To Expect

For the unversed, FUBAR is a military slang that stands for “f*cked up beyond all recognition.” The series revolves around Luke Brunner who is a CIA operative. He has kept his occupation and identity as a spy a secret from his family all his life. He is about to retire after years of service when he gets picked for a last mission on which he discovers that his daughter Emma is also a spy and has been keeping the same a secret like him.

The father and daughter are forced to be partners on the mission and the two deal with this new dynamic while they face terrorists, danger, and some seriously risky weapons. Fans were delighted with the chase sequences, the refreshing storyline, and the hilarious comedy sprinkled in between.

FUBAR Season 2: Release Timeline

While no release date of season 2 has yet been revealed, fans can expect to see the edition in 2025 on Netflix. The second season will also feature eight episodes which will drop all at once just like the first season.

