Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Records 3rd Biggest Opening Week Of Bollywood In 2026, Beats Bhooth Bangla

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, had a steady Thursday at the Indian box office, staying above the 6 crore mark. This has resulted in a solid 7-day opening week at the Indian box office, overtaking biggies like Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. By nearly scoring a century, the film has recorded the 3rd biggest opening week of 2026 for a Bollywood film.
Dhamaal 4 remains steady on day 7
On the first Thursday, the adventure-comedy started its run on an underwhelming note, with occupancy at 6% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it showed a jump, recording an occupancy of 13%. In the evening shows, it jumped further, witnessing an occupancy of 15%. With night shows still going on, the reports are yet to come, but it has been learned that the occupancy has grown further, thus concluding the day on a healthy note.
Backed by a decent occupancy throughout the day, Dhamaal 4 is closing its day 7 at 6.1-6.2 crore. Compared to day 6’s 6.9 crore, it dropped by 11.59-10.14%. Overall, it has earned 99.02-99.12 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 116.84-116.96 crore gross. Considering the pace and the absence of any major Hindi films in the coming days, the film is on track to surpass the 150 crore mark (net).
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Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Day 1 – 15.5 crore
- Day 2 – 23.31 crore
- Day 3 – 28.4 crore
- Day 4 – 8.91 crore
- Day 5 – 9.9 crore
- Day 6 – 6.9 crore
- Day 7 – 6.1-6.2 crore
Total – 99.02-99.12 crore
Records Bollywood’s 3rd biggest opening week of 2026
With 99.02-99.12 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered the 3rd biggest opening week of Bollywood in 2026. It has surpassed Bhooth Bangla (95.68 crore) to claim the 3rd spot, which is a huge achievement.
Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 opening weeks of 2026 in India (net):
- Dhurandhar 2 – 690 crore (8-day)
- Border 2 – 244.97 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 99.02-99.12 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 95.68 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 95.21 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 74.31 crore
- O’Romeo – 52.51 crore
- Alpha – 48.4 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 43.53 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 33.75 crore
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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.
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