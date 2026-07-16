Dhamaal 4 Box Office VS Top 10 Opening Weeks Of 2026: Ajay Devgn To Enter Top 3! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is on a roll at the box office, churning out good numbers and inching swiftly towards the 100 crore club at the box office. In 6 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 92.92 crore, making it the fifth biggest opening week collection for a Bollywood film of 2026 already! With one day remaining for the film to end its opening week collection, the film is aiming for the top 3 spots!

Indra Kumar’s comedy franchise has taken full advantage of a clear, open window, holding phenomenal ground across weekdays. Considering it brought in almost 7 crore on day 6, it is aiming for a figure close to this on day 7 as well! However, the target for the film to reach the top 3 opening weeks is very minimal now!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 7 Target!

In order to enter the list of the top 3 opening weeks by Bollywood films of 2026 in India, Dhamaal 4 needs to earn only 2.8 crore. Yes, that’s it. That is the target! As the film is ending the final day of its first week, superstar Ajay Devgn is expected to hit a monumental milestone.

The fourth installment of this comedy franchise is only a whisker away from turning into the third biggest opening week for a Bollywood film in 2026, with its net collection in India! With its seventh-day collection, Ajay Devgn‘s biggie will surpass the opening week collection of not one but two Akshay Kumar films – Welcome To The Jungle and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.

Check out the top 10 opening weeks for Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Dhamaal 4: 92.92 crore (in 6 days) Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O Romeo: 52.51 crore Alpha: 48.4 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore

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Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 here.

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