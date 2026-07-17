Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Beats Doctor Strange & Wonder Woman( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 has maintained a strong leg at the box office in North America. It has been scoring the franchise’s best numbers in the dailies despite facing two more family movies. It has surpassed the domestic hauls of Doctor Strange and Wonder Woman at the North American box office. It is swiftly climbing the all-time domestic chart as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Tom Hanks starrer movie showed strong hold on its 4th Wednesday as well. It collected an estimated $2.7 million on its 4th Wednesday at the North American box office. It is 39.1% lower than its collection last Wednesday, despite theater losses and new releases. The Pixar sequel collected $413.3 million at the domestic box office so far and is still earning.

Surpasses Doctor Strange 2 & Wonder Woman at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Toy Story 5 surpassed the domestic hauls of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Wonder Woman as the new 46th highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. For the record, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second film in this Benedict Cumberbatch-led MCU franchise. It collected $411.3 million in its domestic lifetime.

On the other hand, Wonder Woman is part of the DCEU, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role. With $412.8 million domestic lifetime, it is one of the biggest hits among DC movies ever. The latest Toy Story 5 surpassed both of them on Wednesday to become the all-time #46 highest-grossing film in North America. It is inching closer to the top 40 grosses of all time domestically.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its run at the North American box office. It will be the biggest movie in the Toy Story franchise. The film is also tracking to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It will beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as well. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $413.3 million

International – $475.3 million

Worldwide – $888.6 million

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