Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Inches Away From Surpassing An Avatar Movie( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toy Story 5 has crossed the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. It is the 14th animation to cross this major domestic milestone. It is also inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Avatar, the lowest-grossing entry in the James Cameron-helmed trilogy. The animation is also the 13th-highest-grossing animated film ever at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Toy Story 5 crossed the $400 million milestone at the North American box office

According to reports, the Toy Story movie collected $19 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declined by 36.9% from last weekend despite losing 400 theaters on Friday. The movie has hit the $404.28 million at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn $470 million to $500 million in its lifetime.

Inches away from surpassing Avatar: Fire and Ash at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Toy Story 5 is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Avatar: Fire and Ash. For the unversed, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the lowest-grossing movie in the Avatar franchise, which collected $404.3 million in its lifetime. Toy Story 5 surpassed the domestic haul of Avatar 3 on Monday alone.

How does it stack up against the Avatar movies?

1. Avatar – $785.2 million

2. Avatar: The Way of Water – $688.4 million

3. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $404.3 million

4. Toy Story 5 – $404.28 million

More about the movie

It has hit the $881.8 million cume at the worldwide box office. It collected $477.5 million so far at the overseas box office. The film is on track to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $404.2 million

International – $477.5 million

Worldwide – $881.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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