The Black Clover manga is finally charging back into action after a long stretch of silence and fans who’ve been holding their breath can now exhale with excitement.

The pages are set to turn once more, and the magic is about to return in the Spring 2025 issue of Jump GIGA, landing on May 2. This marks the end of a three-month wait since Chapter #378 dropped jaws back in January, and the anticipation has only grown stronger.

A Smaller Drop, But High Hopes Remain

Unlike the last release, which gave fans three chapters totaling 61 pages, this upcoming drop will include only two chapters and the page count is still under wraps. Still, that reduced count might not mean less content if the pages come thick with detail and plot-heavy punches. And considering where we left off, with Asta and Yuno pulling off a tag-team moment of pure magic against Lucius, it’s hard to imagine anything short of explosive developments in the next installments.

The Battle Against Lucius Heats Up

Lucius, a villain whose power borders on divine, had finally met real resistance. Asta sliced through those godlike hands, while Yuno brought the heat with a new move that sent the villain reeling. It was a moment that showed just how far they’d come and how close the story might be to reaching its dramatic peak. As the series inches toward its finale, these new chapters could very well set the tone for the final battle.

Adding fuel to the hype, Black Clover’s comeback won’t just be tucked into the magazine—it’s front and center, gracing the cover with what promises to be yet another stunning illustration from Tabata. His color art has always been a visual feast, and this one’s bound to continue that tradition.

While the fandom has been starved with no anime announcements, no big 10th anniversary celebration, and months with no new content, this return feels like a long-lost flame reigniting.

