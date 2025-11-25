Wicked: For Good has left everyone amazed with its magnificent opening weekend at the domestic box office and worldwide. The film has landed a spot in the domestic top 15 highest-grossing films list of 2025. The movie has surpassed several popular movies’ domestic hauls, including Final Destination: Bloodlines, to achieve this glorious feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is indeed on track to become one of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year during its theatrical run. The sequel has recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for a musical adaptation, with a 69% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They said, “Taking one last lap down the yellow brick road, Wicked: For Good’s darker tone and unhurried pacing sometimes get in the way, but this epic conclusion ultimately brings Elphaba and Glinda’s story home in rousing fashion.”

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection in North America

According to the revised data provided by Box Office Mojo, Wicked: For Good’s opening weekend collection in North America came in slightly lower than $150 million. It is still the 2nd biggest debut of the year. However, the opening weekend collection of the Wicked sequel is $147 million at the domestic box office. It will easily cross the $200 million milestone in North America in the upcoming weeks.

Enters 2025’s top 15 domestic grossers in its opening weekend only

The Wicked sequel has surpassed Final Destination: Bloodlines’ entire domestic haul in its debut weekend, only to become one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of the year. Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $138.1 million in its domestic run. Jon M Chu’s musical fantasy has also surpassed Disney flops Snow White and Tron: Ares at the domestic totals, among others, to become the 14th highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

In no time, the film will climb up the list and break into the top ten as well. To break into the domestic top 10 of 2025, the Wicked sequel must surpass the $190.27 million domestic haul of Thunderbolts. It might be achieved by its second weekend.

Worldwide collection update

The sequel collected $76.0 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Therefore, the worldwide collection of the musical fantasy is $223.04 million in its debut weekend alone. Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, was released on November 21.

Box Office Summary

North America – $147.0 million

International – $76.0 million

Worldwide – $223.0 million

