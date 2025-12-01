James Cameron is all set to shake up the box office again with Avatar: Fire & Ash, one of the most anticipated global releases of the year. Fans have been buzzing for months about what the next chapter in the Avatar universe will bring: bigger visuals, deeper storytelling, and the kind of world-building only Cameron can deliver. As the film nears its worldwide theatrical release on December 19, the excitement has officially kicked into high gear.

Avatar: Fire & Ash Advance Booking

With massive global buzz around the biggest cinematic event of the year, the month of Avatar begins on an electrifying note. Advance bookings for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is confirmed to open on December 5 in India. IMAX and Dolby Vision cinemas are leading the push, giving fans a chance to lock in the best seats for what’s expected to be the biggest event film of 2025.

IMAX Promises The Ultimate Avatar Experience

With unmatched visuals and thunderous audio, IMAX is inviting fans to experience Fire & Ash in the most immersive way possible. Whether it’s the scale of Pandora, the depth of the underwater worlds, or the lifelike motion-capture performances, IMAX aims to deliver the kind of cinematic spectacle that the Avatar franchise is known for.

In the days leading up to the opening, IMAX will roll out special Avatar-themed box-office counters across all locations. These dedicated booking zones are meant to amp up the fan experience — offering a fun, high-energy space to grab tickets, click photos, and celebrate the return of Pandora.

Avatar: Fire & Ash releases in theaters on December 19, 2025, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring fans across India can join the experience.

