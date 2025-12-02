With a current worldwide total of $186.9 million, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t stands as the 22nd-highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing just behind One Battle After Another, which has earned $202.2 million globally (according to Box Office Mojo). When compared to the first two movies in the franchise, however, the threequel still has significant ground to cover. Currently, it is short of the first film by approximately $164.8 million and the second by around $148 million. These numbers indicate that surpassing its predecessors at the global box office appears unlikely at this stage.

That said, as the heist threequel inches toward the $200 million milestone, it is also closing in on the worldwide earnings of an underrated Ben Stiller comedy-drama co-starring Sean Penn. That film is The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outgross that 2013 movie on the global chart.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $49.6 million

International: $137.3 million

Worldwide: $186.9 million

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $58.2 million

International: $129.9 million

Worldwide: $188.1 million

Based on the above numbers, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer is currently trailing Ben Stiller’s thought-provoking movie by roughly $1.2 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to outgross The Secret Life of Walter Mitty at the global box office within the next few days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty – Earnings-To-Budget Comparison

Made on an estimated production budget of over $90 million (according to Variety), Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has collected $186.9 million at the worldwide box office so far. In comparison, the Ben Stiller-led film was also produced on a $90 million budget and went on to earn $188.1 million globally.

This means that the latest film in the Now You See Me franchise has earned approximately 2.08 times its budget, while The Secret Life of Walter Mitty achieved a slightly higher 2.09 times its production cost. With the heist threequel still in theaters, it remains to be seen whether it can surpass the 2013 comedy-drama’s worldwide total before completing its run.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Story

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they employ bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their most ambitious trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Hitting This Major Milestone & Surpassing Captain America: Brave New World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News