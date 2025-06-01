Ata Thambaycha Naay, starring Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, and an ensemble, recently completed a month in theatres. After staying in theatres for so long, the film has lost its steam and is in the final stage of its theatrical run. The good thing is that the film has managed to emerge as a successful affair at the Indian box office and secure a plus verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

Reception of the film

The Marathi drama film was theatrically released on May 1, 2025, in a big clash with Sai Tamhankar and Sameer Choughule’s Gulkand. Upon its release, it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity helped the film in achieving the success by maintaining a steady pace.

How much did Ata Thambaycha Naay earn at the Indian box office?

As per the latest collection update, Ata Thambaycha Naay earned 9 lakh on its fifth Saturday. It’s a slight jump compared to Friday’s 7 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 6.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 7.13 crore gross.

From here, the film won’t cover much distance and will likely wrap up its theatrical run below 7 crore net. It’s not a big total, but it’s a winning sum and much-needed success for the Marathi film industry.

Box office verdict of the Bharat Jadhav starrer

Reportedly, Ata Thambaycha Naay is made on a moderate budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 6.05 crores. If calculated, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.05 crores. Calculated further, it equals 51.25% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Ata Thambaycha Naay also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Om Bhutkar, Prajakta Hanamghar, Kiran Khoje, Rohini Hattangadi, and others in key roles. It is produced by Chalk and Cheese Films, Film Jazz, and Zee Studios.

