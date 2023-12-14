It was a stable Wednesday for Sam Bahadur as 2 crores more came in. The film had collected a similar number on Tuesday, so it’s good to see no drop here. Since the collections are primarily coming from multiplexes and at key properties, there is a certain predictive pattern that comes in, and that’s what Sam Bahadur is driving through.

Today too, the film will be around the same levels and not fall much since, as it is, it’s playing on the lower side. When the target audience has accepted a film, then there is a controlled drop on a day-on-day basis, and that’s what allows the film to be pulled through. Then in the coming week, it will hang in there as well since there isn’t any competition due to the lack of new releases. That said, it would be a shortened week since Dunki arrives on Thursday and then Salaar too joins the party on Friday, hence resulting in screen release coming into play.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now reached 62.50 crores and will end the second week around 64 crores mark. From there, it would be the Saturday jump that will decide if 75 crores is on or the film will be short by a couple of crores. Sam Bahadur will find much more traction on OTT once it arrives there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

