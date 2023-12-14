The countdown for Dunki has begun, and we’re just 7 days away from the big release. While the advance booking in India is yet to start, the pre-sales have already started in the overseas market. As expected, the response has been superb, and it hints at a big number at the box office on day 1. Keep reading to learn more about this important update!

The Shah Rukh Khan factor is working again!

In the past few years, several Bollywood actors have risen in the overseas market, including Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. However, the dominance of Shah Rukh Khan remains the same. He is undoubtedly a global superstar and represents Bollywood like no one else. Even after so many years, the actor proved he’s the king of overseas with Pathaan and Jawan.

The same magic continues as even his upcoming Dunki is receiving a strong response from the overseas audience. Despite being a content-driven film, the pre-sales for the opening day are impressive.

Dunki’s status in the overseas market

Considering the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is attracting major numbers at ticket windows. It will only escalate with each passing day. As per the latest trade reports, the film has sold tickets worth $117K for day 1 in the USA. In Canada, advance booking opened recently, and so far, tickets worth $20K have been sold for the opening day. Combining both, the pre-sales at the North American box office stand at $137K for the opening day. In Indian rupees, it equals 1.14 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

In Australia, Dunki has sold tickets worth 28 lakhs for day 1. UAE and the UK are also showing a solid trend, with pre-sales of 37 lakhs and 36 lakhs have been garnered, respectively, for the opening day. The day 1 advance booking in New Zealand and the rest of the world is around 63.10 lakhs.

On the whole, the overseas advance booking for the opening day stands in the range of 2.75-2.78 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), which is superb as there are still 7 days remaining for the release.

More about Dunki

Scheduled to release on 21st December, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others in key roles.

