Animal Box Office Collection Day 13: Enjoys Yet Another Double-Digit Day!

Animal enjoyed yet another double-digit day as 10 crores* came in. Yesterday, the film had collected 13.50 crores, so this is in fact the biggest day-on-day drop that has come in during the weekdays. Otherwise, the film has been rather stable ever since it was released, and the drops are nominal too. However, the best part is that the film is still collecting quite well, and hence even this ‘drop’ hasn’t really impacted its double-digit run so far.

That said, today, for the first time, the film will go below the 10 crores mark and to think of it, this would be on the 14th day since release. It’s an amazing run so far, and while so many films are happy to enjoy 10 crores on their day of release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film would be collecting as much on its second Thursday. In fact, the collections should grow again tomorrow, and then on Saturday, the film is expected to go on an overdrive all over again. The closer it comes to 20 crores, the better it would be for the film.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has collected 471.50 crores* so far, and on Saturday, it will be celebrating its 500 crore run. This would make it the fourth film of 2023 to reach this feat after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, and incidentally, it’s just Bollywood that is doing that currently, with the south film industry not even coming close. Hope they do that with Sankranti releases in January.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

