After a lukewarm start with its advance ticket sales on BMS, Tovino Thomas’s latest Malayalam offering, Narivetta, is painting a decent picture with the opening day ticket sales of the political drama. The film registered its pre-sales on the lower side but is promising a decent start with its opening-day ticket sales!

Tovino Thomas Beats His Own Identity!

With the ticket sales of the opening day, Tovino Thomas surpassed his own film Identity, which was his first Malayalam release of 2025. Identity registered 51K ticket sales on the opening day on BookMyShow (BMS).

Narivetta – 6th Best For A Malayalam Film In 2025

Narivetta, on the opening day, registered a ticket sales of 55K surpassing Identity’s 51K. In fact, the political drama, registered the sixth best ticket sales on the opening day for a Malayalam film in 2025.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Malayalam films of 2025 on BMS.

Thudarum: 419K L2: Empuraan: 379K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 92K Bazooka: 89K Rekhachithram: 79K Narivetta: 55K Identity: 51K Dominic And The Ladies Purse: 47K Officer On Duty: 44K Maranamass : 34K

Tovino Thomas Redeems Himself After Low Pre-Sales

The political drama registered a pre-sale of only 15K on BMS. It took a jump of almost 393% with its ticket sales on the opening day on BMS, which is a great redemption arc. Hopefully, the opening numbers will also paint a good picture!

About Narivetta

Helmed by Anuraj Manohar, the film stars Tovino Thomas and Sooraj Venjaramoodu. The official synopsis of the film says, “A global examination of state-sanctioned violence through policing, exploring how power structures meant to protect citizens can transform into systems of control, particularly affecting marginalized communities.”

