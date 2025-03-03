The 97th Academy Awards kicked off with excitement on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and host Conan O’Brien wasted no time setting the tone for the evening.

As he took the stage for his highly anticipated opening monologue, he emphasized the elegance of the “prestigious night,” making it clear that proper attire was a must. But as he scanned the audience, his eyes landed on Adam Sandler, and the moment quickly turned into an unexpected showdown.

Adam Sandler Gets Called Out

Adam’s outfit, dressed in a bright blue hooded jacket paired with mismatched blue basketball shorts, white socks, and sneakers, was anything but traditional red-carpet fashion.

As a result, Conan quickly called him out, questioning his choice of attire. Without missing a beat, Adam responded in his signature laid-back style, greeting Conan with a casual, “What’s up, my brother? What’s going on, man?”, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Not backing down, Conan pressed further, asking “What are you wearing?” That’s when Adam’s tone shifted. Raising his voice, he shot back, saying, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!”

“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” Adam Sandler saw his way out of the #Oscars after host Conan O’Brien gave him a hard time about his choice of attire. https://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/qktdnGr7lI — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Adam Sandler Walks Out But Not Quietly

The real jab, however, came when Conan likened his look to “a man playing video poker at 2 a.m.,” a remark that didn’t sit well with Adam.

Clearly irritated, Adam defended himself, insisting that his wardrobe reflected his personality because, at the end of the day, he was “a good person.” What he didn’t appreciate was being singled out “in front of his peers” and that was enough for him. Declaring he was done, he stood up and announced he was leaving.

The audience groaned in disappointment as he walked out but Adam made sure to reassure them that this wasn’t about them; this was on Conan. The host scrambled to apologize, but Adam had already decided to make the most of his exit.

Instead of simply walking away, he extended an open invitation to anyone who wanted to join him for a basketball game at Veteran Park.

Before disappearing, Adam had one last moment of comic gold. Making a beeline for Timothee Chalamet, he placed his hands on the young actor’s shoulders, dramatically exclaiming, “Chalamet!!!” And with that, he was gone.

Social Media Erupts

Social media exploded with reactions, with fans loving the unexpected chaos. Some called it the best moment of the night, others praised Adam for staying true to himself, and many found the whole exchange hilarious.

One person on X summed it up perfectly, saying, “This Adam Sandler bit is absolutely hilarious. Let him wear whatever he wants!! Ahahahaha. #Oscars.”

This Adam Sandler bit is absolutely hilarious. Laughing my ass off over here. He played that perfectly. let him wear whatever he wants!! Ahahahahaha. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d7wiLfbp8p — Alex B. (@firstshowing) March 3, 2025

Another person wrote, “Adam Sandler doing a callback to a joke from the Globes may have been my favorite moment of the opening monologue #Oscars.” A third wrote, “Adam Sandler is the vibe everyone should thrive for #Oscars.”

Adam Sandler doing a callback to a joke from the Globes may have been my favorite moment of the opening monologue #Oscars #Oscars2025 — Trip Langley (@TripLangley) March 3, 2025

