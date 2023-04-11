Salman Khan received enormous success with his character Radhe in Tere Naam. Released in 2003, the film was about a rowdy man who uses his toxic masculinity to win his college junior after falling in love with her. It starred Bhumika Chawla as the leading lady. But did you know the actors barely spoke to each other apart from exchanging pleasantries on sets? Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Salman is all set to reunite with Bhumika after two decades in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam amongst others and witnessed its grand trailer launch yesterday in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the media event, Salman Khan spoke about his equation with Bhumika Chawla during Tere Naam days. “It was a serious film, but we had so much fun shooting it. We would come on the set and say, ‘Hi. How’s it going? Good? Ate lunch? No sir. Pack up. Bye, take care.’ Then next morning again: ‘Hello sir, hello mam!’ These were the only words we exchanged throughout that film!” he recalled.

Salman Khan continued, “After that also, even here (in this film), it was the same. Consistent, nothing has changed! Maybe she was scared of the Tere Naam character. That, ‘What if I say hi too much and he runs after me with long hair.’ Filmon tak theek tha.”

Bhumika Chawla also revealed that she once said “I’m very happy to work with Salman bhai” during the audio launch of Tere Naam. But she wouldn’t be using the term ‘Bhai’ today. To this, Salman Khan quipped, “Aisa kya badal gaya?!”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on 21st April.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Amid Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Dating Rumours, Mommy Bhavana Pandey Reveals Her Relationship Status: “Link Ups Happen In A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News