Dream Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Park Seo-joon, IU, Jung Seung-Gil, Yang Hyun-Min, Hong Wan-Pyo, Heo Joon-Seok, Kang Ha-Neul, Son Beom-Soo, Jeon Moon-Soo, Young-Jin, Hwang In-Kook

Director: Byeong-heon Lee

What’s Good: The feel-good emotions of this movie will boost your energy to do something which you thought you couldn’t pursue any more.

What’s Bad: It’s the same old wine packed in a new bottle!

Loo Break: Well, it’s on Netflix and not a thriller drama, so yeah, at any moment, you can pause it for a loo break!

Watch or Not?: Only if you love a sports drama and you have already fallen for Park Seo-Joon’s charisma, Dream is a good one-time watch.

Language: Korean (with English subtitle)

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 125 mins

User Rating:

What happens when all the broken people come together to form a team? Do they weaken each other or make the team stronger? The Korean movie Dream is such a movie that will make you believe no matter what, you can do anything if you put your mind and soul into it. Lee Byeong-heon directorial and Park Seo-Joon and IU starrer this sports comedy-drama is not a new concept that we haven’t seen before, but the way the director packed the emotions on every layer as the movie proceeded is something to look forward to.

Dream Movie Review: Script Analysis

From the house of Lee Byeong-heon, who is best known for his film Extreme Job, is back with another comedy-drama but this time a sports film. Starring Park Seo-Joon and IU as the main leads, the movie revolves around a soccer player Yoon Hong-dae (Park Seo-Joon), who gets caught up in an unexpected incident with a reporter for pestering him by asking controversial questions.

Yoon Hong-dae later gets to serve disciplinary measures for that. He becomes a coach to a ‘thrown-together’ soccer team who practices to compete in 2010’s Homeless World Cup tournament. The team members get selected by a documentary filmmaking crew led by Lee So-min (played by IU).

The team consists of homeless people who have different emotional backstories to become one. None of them have ever played soccer before, which makes Yoon Hong-dae’s job even more challenging. While Hong-dae didn’t want to get involved with the team members in the beginning, he slowly comes to terms with them, and with his earnest sincerity and care, Hong-dae (Park Seo-Joon) becomes a true leader.

Even though the plot is nothing new, and we have already seen the same old storyline in different lingual movies, the emotions made me shed one or two tears. You might wanna keep a few tissues handy if you’re watching this.

Dream Movie Review: Star Performance

Casting Park Seo-Joon as Yoon Hong-dae might have been Lee Byeong-heon’s cleverest decision. Seo-Joon’s character will give away Shah Rukh Khan‘s Kabir vibes from Chak De! India, so much. Every time the actor starts his speech to motivate his teammates at the World Cup, my mind wouldn’t stop playing ‘Sattar minute. Sattar minute hai tumhare paas…’ from the Bollywood movie. Well, that’s just me being an SRK fanatic. But anyway, Park Seo-Joon did a great job as Yoon Hong-dae, and nobody could have gotten into the comic timing as well as in the emotional run as he did.

All the soccer players of the Homeless team (the supporting cast including Kim Jong-soo, Ko Chang-seok, Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Ji-hyun, and Baek Ji-won) did their part in portraying their stories through emotions, and IU is cute as well as scary as Lee So-min in the drama. Even though she didn’t have a romantic bond with Park Seo-Joon in this drama, their on-screen chemistry is fiery, which made us want to see them together in a rom-com drama soon!

Dream Movie Review: Direction, Music

Lee Byeong-heon’s speciality is his touch of comic timing, even on a serious topic. However, what the film lacked is better editing. It could have been much tighter as it seemed to wander here and there way too much in some places. The cinematography deserves some mention because of the way soccer is showcased in the film. The tension between the players, the goals, the preparation – everything was just in place.

Dream doesn’t have a lot of songs or background scores. But IU’s song ‘A Dreamer’ needs to be mentioned here. It’s a calm and soulful song that arouses inspiration and motivation to do something better in life.

Dream Movie Review: The Last Word

This Korean sports drama truly showed that winning isn’t everything. The memories and the dream to do better the next time matter the most. At the movie’s beginning, Park Seo-Joon’s character can be heard saying through a voiceover, “If one falls behind, we need to help them. This isn’t a one-man sport. I won’t tell you to get back up if you fall. If you fall, trip the opponent and make them fall too.” And that’s what the film preached.

Dream is now streaming on Netflix.

Dream Trailer

Dream releases on 25 July, 2023.

Did you like reading this review about the Korean sports drama ‘Dream’? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

For more recommendations, read our Barbie movie review.

Must Read: Barbie Movie Review (World-First) Out! Ryan Gosling Steals The Show, Margot Robbie Is A Mystery & Film Has Shades Of “Clueless & Legally Blonde”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News