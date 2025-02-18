Due to recent controversies, 2NE1’s fandom has come together, demanding Park Bom’s exclusion from the band. Fans are dissatisfied and upset with her erratic behavior. Read on.

Recently, 2NE1’s member Park Bom got entangled in a ‘self-made love scandal’ with popular actor Lee Min-Ho. She repeatedly posted pictures with the Legend of the Blue Sea actor in a collage and referred to him as ‘husband.’ This sparked controversies, leaving people dissatisfied, which led them to attack the singer. Now, the whole fan union has come together to bash the K-pop band member, demanding her retirement from the team.

Things started to take a different route for the singer when an international fan asked her on her post with Lee Min-Ho if it was for real, to which she responded with a confirmation. However, when she was asked who prompted her to delete the posts, she replied that her company forced her to do so. This fueled the speculations about her dismissive and arrogant behavior towards her agency. Even though her agency clarified that it was merely a fun interaction with her fans, people are expressing concerns regarding the band.

The 2NE1 Gallery Fan Union issued an official statement asking to remove Park Bom because of her repetitive, erratic actions. Calling her a “ticking bomb,” they stated, “We, the 2NE1 Gallery Fan Union, have determined that we can no longer overlook Park Bom’s repeated social media controversies, lack of sincerity during the tour, and poor stage behavior. Therefore, we officially request her exclusion from 2NE1 activities.”

They continued, “While one mistake may be forgivable, repeated impulsive actions amount to a betrayal of 2NE1 members and the fans who have waited for over 10 years. Park Bom’s behavior, which shows a lack of consideration for others, has severely damaged the team’s reputation. Like a ticking time bomb, her actions have become unbearable, leaving fans disappointed and causing harm to those around her.”

“At concerts, her lack of sincerity—walking off mid-performance and displaying unconvincing behavior under the pretext of health issues—along with her excessive focus on appearance and lack of passion on stage, has led to a loss of trust and disappointment among fans in Korea and abroad. Above all, her repeated impulsive actions on social media, particularly involving actors, have spiraled out of control. We also apologize to the actor and their fans affected by Park Bom’s actions.” Therefore, we officially request that Park Bom be excluded from all future 2NE1 activities.”

Meanwhile, 2NE1 made headlines last October as they held a full-group concert for the first time in approximately 10 years. The band celebrated their 15th anniversary with an Asian tour.

What are your thoughts about fans demanding Park Bom’s exclusion from the band 2NE1? Do you want the same?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Trailer Review: Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Join Hands To Save The World From Apocalypse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News