BTS’ Jungkook has set yet another remarkable milestone in his solo career. His smash-hit FIFA World Cup song Dreamers has amassed a whopping 400 million views on its music video. The song was released in 2022 and has since become a fan favorite. It also features a Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

As per the latest update, on February 18, around 3 AM KST, the music video for Dreamers surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. It has currently amassed a remarkable 400,071,753 views on the platform. Released on November 22, 2022, the FIFA World Cup anthem took over two years and three months to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, this marks Jungkook’s third music video to surpass 400 million views under his solo discography. With this, he is now the 2nd K-pop soloist with the most MVs hitting the landmark, after PSY.

Congratulations, Jungkook on this extraordinary achievement!

The Dreamers was released as the anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On November 22, 2022, a music video featuring Jungkook and his collaborator Fahad Al Kubaisi was also released. The song is all about “dreamers” who never stop working towards their goals. It serves as an anthem for those who believe in themselves, and the singers only motivate them further through the profound lyrics.

In the music video, the BTS member is seen dancing in the streets of Qatar while a crowd of young people join him, collectively chasing their dreams. The Arab singer Fahad Al Kubaisi also appears then and now, further spreading the upbeat anthem. In particular, towards the end of the MV, he makes a stunning appearance, singing a powerful verse in Arabic bound to give you goosebumps.

With Dreamers, Jungkook was the first Korean singer to perform the official FIFA World Cup anthem. As the music video surpasses a remarkable milestone today, let’s celebrate with a rewatch.

On the work front, Jungkook is currently serving in the military. He enlisted as an active-duty soldier back in December 2023. His bandmate Jimin accompanied him through the buddy system. Before his enlistment, the BTS maknae made his solo debut with GOLDEN. The album achieved massive commercial success, establishing Jungkook’s foothold in the global music industry.

With songs like Seven, Standing Next to You, and 3D, Jungkook gained much recognition among the international crowd. Many also praised his versatile skills, and it’s no secret that he is considered one of the best all-around K-pop idols.

While Jungkook continues to enjoy his newfound stardom, his fans look forward to what he has next for them. While his bandmates released new music over the last year, Jungkook surprisingly kept a low profile. He only released one song, Never Let Go, which arrived as the BTS FESTA 2024 track.

Since then, there has been much buzz about his next comeback, possibly after he returns from the military in June.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently got a trademark for his brand logo, which has sparked new speculation about his upcoming project.

