Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being thoroughly enjoyed by fans in the United States. The film is steadily progressing towards its next milestone. Now, the film has targeted Glen Powell starrer Twisters at the North American box office. With that, Tim Burton’s horror comedy starring Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, and Winona Ryder will achieve a significant feat in the US. Keep scrolling for more.

Twisters was released in July, one week before the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine. It exceeded the industry’s expectations with its opening weekend collections. The movie was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and based on a story by Joseph Kosinski. The 2024 release is the stand-alone sequel to the 1996 feature Twister. The movie is headlined by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. According to The Numbers, the disaster movie was made on a budget of $155 million and collected 2.4 times the production budget.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a strong $1.1 million on its 4th Thursday. It registered the biggest fourth Thursday ever for September release. The Tim Burton-helmed experienced a drop of 21.8% from last Thursday. It lost 368 theatres last Friday and is facing Joker 2 now. However, since word of mouth for Joker 2 is not so positive and the ratings are disappointing as well, it might boost the Michael Keaton-led movie’s collection in the United States. The film stands at $255.2 million at the North American box office. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2024 in the US.

The gothic horror-comedy is after the domestic haul of Twisters. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Glen Powell’s movie collected an impressive $267.620 million at the box office in the United States. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is less than $13 million away from beating Twisters and becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of the year in the US.

Tim Burton‘s film is expected to earn between $280 million and $305 million in North America. Hence, it will eventually beat Twisters and take the #5 spot.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has collected $123.80 million overseas, bringing its global cume to $378.98 million. The movie was released in theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

