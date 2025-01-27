SS Rajamouli is directing this ambitious movie. It is described as a globe-trotting adventure. The makers are keeping all the details about the film a secret. A recent report by Times Now revealed the strict confidentiality measures taken. SS Rajamouli introduced specific rules to prevent leaks on social media.

The report stated that the core team, including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, had to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). This agreement stops them from sharing any details about the project. If someone breaks this rule, they face financial penalties.

The secrecy extends to everyone involved in the movie. Even the actors cannot bring their phones to the sets. The team is shooting the film at the Aluminium Factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli recently shared a witty post on Instagram. In the photo, he holds a passport. In the background, there is an image of a lion behind bars. Fans believe this post hints at Mahesh Babu’s extensive shooting schedule. SSMB29, the movie, has officially started filming.

Priyanka Chopra has also joined the shoot. She traveled from Toronto to Hyderabad recently to participate in the film.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Guntur Karam, while Rajamouli’s last film, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, hit the screens in 2022.

