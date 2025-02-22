Nitesh Tiwari’s highly-awaited magnum opus, Ramayana, is being filmed in India. It is one of the most anticipated projects, helmed by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. As per reports, Ranbir and Sai have already shot some parts of the film in Mumbai. And now, Superstar Yash, also a producer for the film, has begun shooting for the role of Ravana in the city.

According to the latest reports, Yash has landed in Mumbai and has already begun shooting for Ramayana—Part 1. A source informed a leading portal that Yash started filming his portions for Ramayana on February 21, 2025, after two days of costume trials. Yash’s shooting portion will reportedly be focused on war sequences. The team will film some crucial war scenes at Aksa Beach in Mumbai. Later, the makers will move to a studio in Dahisar for further shooting.

The source informed the portal, “The war portions are being mounted on a grand scale, with the action choreography designed to reflect Ravana’s strategic prowess. It will be a combination of green screen shots and those shot on the ground and involve heavy VFX work. This set piece doesn’t require Ranbir’s presence as it’s not the Ram-Ravana face-off. Other key actors have joined Yash for this leg.”

Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second installment will be released on Diwali 2027. Ramayana also features Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Indira Krishna, and others in pivotal roles.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Unni Mukundan’s Acting Choices: Why He Hasn’t Played A Romantic Hero In 7 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News