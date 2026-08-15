Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: Sunny Deol Witnesses Relief With 133% Jump In 2 Hours

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: Sunny Deol’s 1st Saturday To Shine Finally? (Photo Credit – YouTube)

After a surprisingly low opening day facing the storm of Awarapan 2, Sunny Deol’s period Partition drama Batwara 1947 is finally catching a breath of fresh air! Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-starring Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, the film relies heavily on word-of-mouth, which has helped with a 133% jump on Saturday morning itself!

Independence Day Holiday Working!

Clearly, the Independence Day holiday is working in favor of Sunny Deol’s film. While Friday saw a shockingly low number, Saturday seems to do better at the ticket window, indicating positive growth after word-of-mouth spread last night!

Batwara 1947 Box Office BMS Sales Day 2

On Saturday, August 15, from 8 AM to 10 AM, Batwara 1947 registered a total ticket sales of 12.6K on BMS. Compared to the opening day’s 5.4K ticket sales for the same time frame, this is a substantial growth of almost 133.5%. Being a holiday, this number would grow as the day passes, and Sunday will help maintain the pace till late at night as well!

With the pre-sales and Friday numbers, the overall ticket sales tally for the film co-starring Shabana Azmi managed to cross only the 155K mark! While the film had a considerably low opening day, Saturday and Sunday’s growth are crucial to pick up the pace and maintain it! The Independence Day weekend provides the perfect backdrop for this family-heavy period drama to grow.

If this early-morning momentum carries into the afternoon and evening shows across mass circuits, Sunny Deol‘s film could be looking at a healthy Saturday.

The real test will still be maintaining the momentum till Monday. If it does not, then it will be very tough for the film to survive throughout the week and bring a respectable total!

Batwara 1947 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the partition drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 50.79K

Friday, Day 1: 104.28K

Total: 155.07K

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