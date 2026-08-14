Batwara 1947 Box Office (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Independence Day box office clash of 2026 has officially delivered its verdict for Day 1! While Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has blown the roof off ticket counters, director Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama, Batwara 1947, has met with a disastrous fate! Emraan Hashmi’s film raked in earnings 283% higher than Sunny Deol’s biggie on opening day.

Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, the partition drama has succumbed to the roaring momentum of its competitor. As per early Friday trend reports, the film has barely managed to cross the 5 crore mark, completely surrendering to the Awarapan 2 tsunami!

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, August 14, Batwara 1947 earned in the range of 6 – 7 crore*. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film secured a massive show count with over 8,700 shows, but could secure single-digit occupancy across morning and afternoon shows. On average, Sunny Deol’s film registered an occupancy of 14% on day 1.

The contrast in audience demand became evident right from the morning shows. While Awarapan 2 stormed to a huge 21 – 23 crore with roughly 40% occupancy. Clearly, Emraan Hashmi’s return to his iconic anti-hero avatar has won the clash by a huge margin.

With 6-7 crore locked in early trends, Batwara 1947 will need an extraordinary jump over Saturday and Sunday during the extended Independence Day weekend to maintain its hold over this clash! The word-of-mouth for the film is strong, and it has been well-received by critics as well!

Hopefully, Sunny Deol’s film gains momentum over the weekend and reaches a respectable score within the next ten days, competing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. After 10 days, it would be a rampage with the arrival of Toxic, and there will be no breathing space for Batwara 1947 at the box office!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Emraan Hashmi Is Selling 209 Tickets Every Single Minute – Loading A Superb Friday Opening!

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