Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 20 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is enjoying a fantastic run at the Indian box office. Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer is inches away from surpassing Mardaani 3. The romantic period drama is also Diljit Dosanjh’s 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. Scroll below for the day 20 update.

Stands strong amid mid-week blues!

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.4 crore on day 20. It saw a 20% drop compared to 1.75 crore garnered on the previous day. There’s competition from Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2, but the momentum has been commendable. Starting tomorrow, Imtiaz Ali’s film will have to battle against Baby Do Die Do and Alpha.

The net box office collection in India has reached 50.95 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 60.12 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Day 15: 2.75 crore

Day 16: 4.25 crore

Day 17: 4.5 crore

Day 18: 1.5 crore

Day 19: 1.75 crore

Day 20: 1.4 crore

Total: 50.95 crore

Can it beat Crew?

Main Vaapas Aaunga showcased a surprising turn at the box office, after an underwhelming first week. It has been enjoying a fantastic run, recovering 72.78% of its 70 crore budget. The period romantic drama could have easily touched 100 crore in its lifetime, but the show count will now reduce with the arrival of Alpha and Baby Do Die Do.

It will likely conclude as Diljit Dosanjh’s 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, behind Crew (90 crore).

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing Bollywood films in India (net collection) below:

Border 2: 362.76 crore Good Newwz: 201.14 crore Crew: 90 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 50.95 crore Soorma: 30.11 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 50.95 crore

Budget recovery: 72.78%

India gross: 60.12 crore

Overseas gross: 16.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 77.07 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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