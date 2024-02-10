Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon‘s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have opened well at the box office in India. But it has opened to decent numbers overseas as well. The film collected 7.02 crore net in India and made 14.04 crore gross at the box office worldwide. The film is getting mixed responses for its bizarre storyline.

TBMAUJ, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was expected to open in the range of 6 – 6.5 crore in India, but it performed slightly better than expectations, and the weekend numbers depend totally on word of mouth.

However, despite the mixed responses, it is expected to tap into the Valentine’s weekend. After collecting 14 crore worldwide on the opening day, the film is expected to churn out much bigger and better numbers over the weekend.

Much Less Than Last Few Rom-Coms

If compared to the last few rom-coms, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the film has opened to much lower numbers on day 1. However, the overseas market is showing good growth for Hindi films, and TBMAUJ might earn better.

Overseas Collection

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film has earned over 5+ crore overseas, and it is expected to touch the 20 crore mark over the weekend, according to early estimates. This might bring a decent number for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Performing Well In Urban Centers In India

In India, the film is performing well in Urban centers like Delhi NCR and Bangalore. It registered around 14.5% occupancy on day 1 in theaters, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad registering almost 21% occupancy.

It would be interesting to see how the film would pave its way over the weekend in India and overseas.Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy produced by Maddock Films starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles. It traces the bizarre love story between a human and a robot, where Kriti plays the robot.

