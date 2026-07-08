Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Beats Vishnu Vishal’s Highest Grosser Ratsasan ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kushthi 2 is having a dream run at the box office. In just 5 days, the sports drama has achieved a major milestone for its leading male actor. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of his previous best, Ratsasan (2018).

Vishnu Vishal Registers Major Milestone

At the end of day 5, the film crossed 25 crore worldwide gross. The film, meanwhile, earned 18.4 cr net in India, which brings its gross India collection to 21.14 cr. Despite a dip on Tuesday, the film continues to hold strong at the box office during the week.

According to Sacnilk, Gatta Kusthi 2 has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Ratsasan in just 5 days. Ratsasan’s lifetime collection is approximately 20 crore, while Gatta Kusthi 2 has grossed over 25 crore. With this, Vishnu Vishal has created a record for the highest-grossing film. At the current pace, Gatta Kusthi 2 is likely to achieve 50 cr worldwide soon.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day-Wise Collections (India net)

Day 1: 2.7 crore

Day 2: 4.95 crore

Day 3: 6.2 crore

Day 4: 2.35 crore

Day 5: 2.2 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 recovers 68 % of the budget

Apart from creating a record for Vishnu Vishal, the sports drama is also inching closer to entering the safe zone. The film, which was made on a budget of 27 crore, has recovered 68.15 % of its budget. The film has achieved this in just 5 days. Given its box office performance, the film is likely to recoup its full budget through ticket sales within a week. The film will have to earn 54 crore net in India to achieve the hit status. It seems achievable if the film maintains this pace at the box office.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

In Gatta Kusthi 2, Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles of a husband and wife. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj have returned as the secondary cast. Meanwhile, actor Karunakaran joined the cast in another pivotal role for the sequel.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. The film’s editing was done by Barath Vikraman. Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has helmed the dance choreography.

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