Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 33: To End Its Run Below The 17 Crore Mark ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Usha Nadkarni, and others, has now entered its final phase at the Indian box office. Day 33, the fifth Tuesday, added a negligible 4 lakh to the tally, confirming that the film’s theatrical run is effectively winding down. While the total is not going to climb much further from here, the journey so far has been good. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer earned just 4 lakh on day 33, its fifth Tuesday. The film has been gradually fading over the past week, with daily numbers dropping from 11 lakh on day 29 to 12 lakh on day 30, then to 7 lakh on day 31, 6 lakh on day 32, and now to 4 lakh on day 33. Overall, the film has earned 16.19 crore net at the Indian box office in 33 days, which equals 19.1 crore gross. At this pace, the film will conclude its theatrical run below the 17 crore net mark.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Week 3 – 2.88 crore

Week 4 – 1.46 crore

Day 29 – 11 lakh

Day 30 – 12 lakh

Day 31 – 7 lakh

Day 32 – 6 lakh

Day 33 – 4 lakh

Total – 16.19 crore

A super hit with 169.83% returns

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore and has earned 16.19 crore net so far. This means a return on investment (ROI) of 10.19 crore, which equals 169.83% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 16.19 crore

ROI – 10.19 crore

ROI% – 169.83%

Verdict – Super Hit

Set to wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026

At 16.19 crore net, Tumbadchi Manjula is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, sitting below Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (28 crore) and above Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (8.97 crore). With the film nearing the end of its run below 17 crore, it’ll conclude in the same position.

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

1. Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore

2. Deool Band 2 – 73.97 crore

3. Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 28 crore

4. Tumbadchi Manjula – 16.19 crore (33 days)

5. Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore

6. Ghabadkund – 6.99 crore

7. Super Duperr – 3.44 crore

8. Tighee – 1.64 crore

9. Ranapati Shivray Swari Agra – 1.39 crore

10. Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen – 1.29 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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