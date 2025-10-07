Following its theatrical release on October 3, 2025, WWE champion-turned-Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama, The Smashing Machine, earned a 72% critics’ score and a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the encouraging reviews and Dwayne Johnson’s earnest performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr haven’t yet translated into strong box office numbers.

The film has earned approximately $6 million to date at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at how The Smashing Machine’s IMDb score stacks up against Dwayne Johnson’s top five highest-rated films on IMDb.

The Smashing Machine vs. Dwayne Johnson’s Top 5 Films– IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, The Smashing Machine holds a rock-solid IMDb user rating of 7/10. Here’s how it compares to Dwayne Johnson’s other top five highest-rated films, in which he played either a leading or a significant role:

Moana (2016): 7.6/10 Fast Five (2011): 7.3/10 Furious 7 (2015): 7.1/10 Fast & Furious 6 (2013): 7/10 Gridiron Gang (2006): 7/10

According to the above IMDb scores, the highest-rated movie starring Dwayne Johnson is the 2016 animated hit Moana, followed by Fast Five and Furious 7. As of now, The Smashing Machine is tied with the IMDb ratings of Fast & Furious 6 and Gridiron Gang. However, its score might fluctuate as more users submit their ratings in the coming days.

More About The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring. It also features Emily Blunt as Kerr’s girlfriend, alongside Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk in key supporting roles.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

